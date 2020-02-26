The Department of Meteorology has issued a heat advisory in the North-Western and Western Provinces and in the Mannar, Galle and Matara Districts.

The Met. Department said the heat index, the temperature felt on the human body is expected to increase up to ‘Extreme Caution’ level in these areas.

Therefore, the Department urged the public to take precautionary measures to avoid direct sunlight.

The Department also advised the public to limit strenuous outdoor activities and to stay hydrated.

(Source: News Radio)