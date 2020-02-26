Acting Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Shavendra Silva said that Navy and Air Force personnel have been deployed in selected areas to assist the traffic police as a temporary measure, to ease the traffic congestions in the Colombo City, from yesterday.

Last week, military police personnel were also deployed to assist the traffic police in Colombo.

“In addition to the military police, we have also deployed personnel from Navy and air force to assist the traffic police as a temporary measure,” Lt.Gen. Silva, who is also the Army Commander said. He also said on the instruction of the President, the armed forces have decided to assist the police.

The commander said that Navy and air force personnel have been deployed in and around their respective headquarters and their camps.

