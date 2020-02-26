Minister of Foreign Relations, Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations Dinesh Gunawardena who leads the Sri Lanka delegation to the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council has arrived in Geneva today.

The Minister is scheduled to address the High-Level Segment of the Human Rights Council (HRC) on tomorrow (26), where he will formally inform the Council Members of the decision of the Government of Sri Lanka to withdraw its co-sponsorship of Resolution 40/1 of March 2019 on ‘Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka’, which also incorporates and builds on preceding Resolutions 30/1 of October 2015 and 34/1 of March 2017.

Minister Gunawardena will also respond to the Oral Update on Sri Lanka by the High Commissioner on 27 February.

He will meet the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday 28 February.

The Sri Lanka Delegation to the current Session includes State Minister of Public Administration and Home Affairs Mahinda Samarasinghe, Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha, Additional Secretary to the President Admiral (Retired) Jayanath Colombage, Deputy Solicitor General Nerin Pulle, Director General of the UN and Human Rights Division of Ministry of Foreign Relations Mr. M.R.K. Lenagala, Senior State Counsel Kanishka Balapatabendi, Brigadier E.S. Jayasundara from the Ministry of Defence and Coordinating Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Relations Subash Sri Wijethunga.

Acting Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the UN in Geneva Dayani Mendis and relevant staff will join the delegation during the session and meetings.

During his stay in Geneva, Minister Gunawardena will also meet with the Director Generals of the United Nations Office in Geneva (UNOG), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

