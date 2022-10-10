High Court serves indictments on Johnston Fernando and two others

The Colombo High Court today (October 10) served indictments on Parliamentarian Johnston Fernando and two others over another corruption case filed against them by the Bribery Commission.

High Court judge Namal Balalle ordered each accused to be released on bail.

The trio is accused of using employees of Lanka Sathosa for political activities between 2010 and 2014 and causing a loss of more than Rs. 5.9 million to the state.

Indictments were served on Former Minister Johnston Fernando, Former Chairman of Lanka Sathosa Eraj Fernando and its former Director Kaja Mohideen Mohammad Shakir.

Subsequently, the counsel who represented MP Johnston Fernando informed the court that his faction will make preliminary objections.

Accordingly, the case was fixed for trial on 1st of November.