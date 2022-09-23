High Security Zones declared in Colombo

An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued today (September 23) declaring several areas in Colombo as high security zones by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The areas are as follows:

Parliament Complex

On the NORTH by :- From Polduwa Junction to the Speaker’s Residence, Kumbukgaha Duwa Road, Rajamalwatta Road, Jayanthipura Junction, Jayanthipura Road and Parliament Road including Diyawanna Lake.

On the EAST by :- From Jayanthipura Junction to Outer Vehicle Park of the Parliament (Alcatraz Park), Parliament Ground, Keangnam Junction, Japan Sri Lanka Friendship Road, Pahalawela Road to Kimbulawala Junction including Diyawanna Lake.

On the SOUTH by :- From Kimbulawala Junction to Pin Niyara Junction of Thalawathugoda Road, Area up to Pin Niyara including Sudarshana Mawatha, Daham Mawatha, Gamage Mawatha, Eeyam Poruwa Temple Road, Byroads and MP’s Quarters – Madiwela, Pita Wella Road at the back of MP’s Quarters including Diyawanna Lake.

On the WEST by :- From Pin Niyara Junction to Beddagana Junction of Thalawathugoda Road, Polduwa Junction including Diyawanna Lake along Beddagana Road, Polduwa Road, Wehera Kanda Road, Beddagana, Nippon Road

Supreme Court Complex, High Court Complex- Colombo, Magistrate Court Complex- Colombo and Attorney General’s Department

On the NORTH by :- From Dam Street, Aluthkade Street to Belmont Street

On the EAST by :- From Belmont Street to Adhikarana Mawatha Junction along Sanchi Arachchi Gardens Road

On the SOUTH by :- Parcel Roundabout, Sanchi Arachchi Gardens Road

On the WEST by :- St.Sebastian Hill Street, Mihindu Mawatha, St.Sebastian Street

Presidential Secretariat, President’s House, Sri Lanka Navy Headquarters and Police Headquarters

On the NORTH by :- From NSA Roundabout to Police Headquarters along Chaithya Road

On the EAST by :- From York Street and Lotus Road Junction to Regal Cinema, Beira Lake, Morgan Road, Justice Akbar Mawatha

On the SOUTH by :- From Justice Akbar Mawatha, Galle Face Road and the Bridge at Justice Akbar Mawatha to the west boundary of former Sri Lanka Army Headquarters including Baladaksha Mawatha

On the WEST by :- From Chaithya Road Junction to Galle Face Roundabout and the respective sea shore

The Ministry of Defence and Sri Lanka Army Headquarters – Akuregoda

On the NORTH by :- Ministry of Defence Mawatha

On the SOUTH by :- Diyawanna Garden Road,

On the WEST by :- Perera Mawatha, School Lane, Desinghe Mawatha, Lieutenant Colonel Ashoka Mawatha, D.G.Wijesinghe Mawatha

Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters – (Slave Island)

On the NORTH by :- Chittampalam Gardiner Mawatha, Beira Lake

On the EAST by :- Beira Lake, Morgan Road

On the SOUTH by :- Kew Road, Kumaran Ratnam Road, Justice Akbar Mawatha

On the WEST by :- From Regal Cinema to Justice Akbar Mawatha along Beira Lake Road

Prime Minister’s Office (Flower Road)

On the NORTH by :- Inner Flower Road

On the EAST by :- Sir Ernest De Silva Mawatha (Flower Road)

On the SOUTH by :- 05th Lane

On the WEST by :- 27th Lane

Temple Trees (Kollupitiya)

On the NORTH by :- From Rotunda Junction of the Galle Road to Perehara Mawatha, Alwis Road Junction through Rotunda Roundabout,

On the EAST by :- From Dharmapala Mawatha to Alwis Road Junction and from Alwis Road to Perahara Mawatha Junction,

On the SOUTH by :- From Coastal line of Kollupitiya Railway Station to Station Road, Kollupitiya Junction, Dharmapala Mawatha, Liberty Roundabout and Alwis Road Junction,

On the WEST by :- From Kollupitiya Junction to Rotunda Junction of the Galle Road

Official Residencies of the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence and the Commanders of Tri Forces

On the NORTH by :- Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Jawatta Junction, and from Jawatta Road to Keppetipola Mawatha Junction.

On the EAST by :- From Keppetipola Mawatha to Sri Sambuddhathva Jayanthi Mawatha Junction and from Sri Sambuddhathva Jayanthi Mawatha to Thummulla Junction

On the SOUTH by :- From Keppetipola Mawatha Junction to Sri Sambuddhathva Jayanthi Mawatha Junction along Keppetipola Mawatha

On the WEST by :- From Thummulla Junction to Jawatta Junction along Bauddhaloka Mawatha