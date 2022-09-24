One killed, another injured in shooting at Ahungalla

A 29-year-old man had died and another one injured when they were shot at while travelling in a three wheeler on the Uragaha Road at Bogahapitiya in Ahungalla last night (September 23).

According to the police, one of the victims succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital.

The victim was from Ahungalla.

The other injured person, a 24-year-old youth also from Ahungalla, is currently receiving treatment at the Balapitiya Hospital.

Police said there was no information so far about the suspects or the motive behind the shooting. The police also found five empty casings of 12-bore bullets at the scene of crime.

Ahungalla police are conducting further investigations.