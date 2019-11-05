For the first time in the history of Sri Lanka’s Parliament, its workforce is planning to stage a token strike, informed sources said yesterday (4).

A representative of the Parliament staff said, this token strike will be launched shortly seeking solutions to nine demands. He added that despite having notified the relevant officials in Parliament, in writing regarding issues faced by them, those officers had failed to address the problems faced by them for over one-year, which had prompted them to initiate a 24-hour strike.

The member said that they cannot allow their demands, such as salary anomalies, to go unheeded and warned that if the relevant officers fail to address the issues urgently, they may be forced to initiate more stringent strike action as well.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By W.K. Prasad Manju)