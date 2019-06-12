Comments made by former Governor of the Eastern Province M. L. A. M. Hizbullah are totally unacceptable and, it is our duty to preserve the Sri Lankan identity, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has told a meeting with prominent civil society representatives at Temple Trees yesterday.

Prime Miniser Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that the campus being constructed in Batticaloa will be taken over by the government.

The Prime Minister has also insisted that the degree awarding institutions can only be established by the State and no other party can establish such institutions.

A group of civil society representatives including Ven. Dambara Amila Thera, Dr.Jehan Perera and Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, met with the PM to discuss the present political situation and matters arisen in relation to the Parliament Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday attacks.

National Policies and Economic Affairs Ministry Advisor Sudarshana Gunawardana told the Daily News that during the meeting, the PM had reiterated that he accepts the recent statement issued by the Buddhist Sangha Sabha which includes the Chief Prelates of the Three Nikayas.

Wickremesinghe had confirmed that he would take steps to form an Inter Faith Council for National Religious Reconciliation.

“Responding to the issues raised by the civil society representatives, Premier Wickremesinghe said that he would protect the sovereignty of the people and the sovereignty of Parliament.

He noted that the PSC is a committee of Parliament and Cabinet had no control over the functioning of the PSC,” Gunawardena said citing the PM.

Former Eastern Province Governor M.L.A.M. Hisbullah had said that nobody should think that they could subjugate the Muslim community as they are a majority globally.

“The Muslims are a minority only in this country but a majority globally,” he had said. Speaking at an event at the Kattankudy Periya Jumma Mosque recently, Hisbullah had said that he had given the President two weeks to prove all allegations against him.

(Source: Daily News – By Disna Mudalige)