Holding Election or amending Constitution will not solve crisis – Ranil

Former Prime Minister and UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said that holding an election or amending the Constitution will not solve the current crisis in the country.

Speaking to the media, Wickremesinghe said the new Finance Minister is now in charge of visiting Washington to discuss the situation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said by mid-May, the Indian credit will be over and the country needs to find new avenues to raise necessary funds for essentials.

“Due to the lack of foreign exchange, it will not be possible to run even a private business by June. The Government should, at this juncture, involve all other political parties unconditionally,” he added. He said holding elections or amending the Constitution at present will not solve the country’s crisis. “A national policy is needed to resolve this crisis. We can overcome the crisis and strengthen our economy only if we work together and according to a plan. For that we must all unite,” Wickremesinghe said.

