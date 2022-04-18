President appoints new Cabinet of Ministers

The new Cabinet ministers are currently being sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo.

Accordingly, the President has appointed a 17-member new cabinet.

See the full list of new ministers below:

Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government Douglas Devananda – Minister of Fisheries Dr. Ramesh Pathirana – Minister of Education and Plantation Industries Prasanna Ranatunga – Minister of Public Security and Tourism Dilum Amunugama – Minister of Transport and Industries Kanaka Herath – Minister of Highways Vidura Vickramanayake – Minister of Labour Janaka Wakkumbura – Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Shehan Semasinghe – Minister of Trade and Samurdhi Development Mohan Priyadarshana de Silva – Minister of Water Supplies Wimalaweera Dissanayake – Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation Kanchana Wijesekara – Minister of Power and Energy Thenuka Vidanagamage – Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Dr. Nalaka Godahewa – Minister of Mass Media Prof. Channa Jayasumana – Minister of Health Naseer Ahamed – Minister of Environment Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon – Minister of Ports and Shipping