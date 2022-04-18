President appoints new Cabinet of Ministers
The new Cabinet ministers are currently being sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo.
Accordingly, the President has appointed a 17-member new cabinet.
See the full list of new ministers below:
- Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government
- Douglas Devananda – Minister of Fisheries
- Dr. Ramesh Pathirana – Minister of Education and Plantation Industries
- Prasanna Ranatunga – Minister of Public Security and Tourism
- Dilum Amunugama – Minister of Transport and Industries
- Kanaka Herath – Minister of Highways
- Vidura Vickramanayake – Minister of Labour
- Janaka Wakkumbura – Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation
- Shehan Semasinghe – Minister of Trade and Samurdhi Development
- Mohan Priyadarshana de Silva – Minister of Water Supplies
- Wimalaweera Dissanayake – Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation
- Kanchana Wijesekara – Minister of Power and Energy
- Thenuka Vidanagamage – Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs
- Dr. Nalaka Godahewa – Minister of Mass Media
- Prof. Channa Jayasumana – Minister of Health
- Naseer Ahamed – Minister of Environment
- Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon – Minister of Ports and Shipping
