President appoints new Cabinet of Ministers

The new Cabinet ministers are currently being sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo.

Accordingly, the President has appointed a 17-member new cabinet.

See the full list of new ministers below:

  1. Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government
  2. Douglas Devananda – Minister of Fisheries
  3. Dr. Ramesh Pathirana – Minister of Education and Plantation Industries
  4. Prasanna Ranatunga – Minister of Public Security and Tourism
  5. Dilum Amunugama – Minister of Transport and Industries
  6. Kanaka Herath – Minister of Highways
  7. Vidura Vickramanayake – Minister of Labour
  8. Janaka Wakkumbura – Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation
  9. Shehan Semasinghe – Minister of Trade and Samurdhi Development
  10. Mohan Priyadarshana de Silva – Minister of Water Supplies
  11. Wimalaweera Dissanayake – Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation
  12. Kanchana Wijesekara – Minister of Power and Energy
  13. Thenuka Vidanagamage – Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs
  14. Dr. Nalaka Godahewa – Minister of Mass Media
  15. Prof. Channa Jayasumana – Minister of Health
  16. Naseer Ahamed – Minister of Environment
  17. Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon – Minister of Ports and Shipping
