Horana shooting suspect apprehended at BIA using facial recognition technology

Posted by Editor on May 5, 2024 - 7:50 pm

The suspected gunman in the shooting incident that took place at Graceland Estate, Horana this afternoon (May 05) has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to flee to Dubai.

The suspect was arrested after being identified by the Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) installed at the airport departure terminal.

The arrested suspect is 31-year-old Godellage Ashen Janith Kumara, who is a resident of the Horaketiya area of Horana.

Police said two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at a person traveling in a double cab.

The injured person is currently receiving treatment at Horana Base Hospital, according to the police.

It was revealed that the shooting had taken place as a result of a dispute between the two factions.

The motorbike used for the shooting has been taken into custody by the STF.

Horana Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.