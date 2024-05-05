Horana shooting suspect apprehended at BIA using facial recognition technology
The suspected gunman in the shooting incident that took place at Graceland Estate, Horana this afternoon (May 05) has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to flee to Dubai.
The suspect was arrested after being identified by the Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) installed at the airport departure terminal.
The arrested suspect is 31-year-old Godellage Ashen Janith Kumara, who is a resident of the Horaketiya area of Horana.
Police said two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at a person traveling in a double cab.
The injured person is currently receiving treatment at Horana Base Hospital, according to the police.
It was revealed that the shooting had taken place as a result of a dispute between the two factions.
The motorbike used for the shooting has been taken into custody by the STF.
Horana Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- A.H.M. Fowzie’s son Nauzer Fowzie arrested May 7, 2024
- Murder suspect of Health Inspectors’ Association treasurer nabbed at BIA May 7, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets up by 9.6% in April 2024 May 7, 2024
- ‘Manna Ramesh’ repatriated to Sri Lanka from Dubai May 7, 2024
- Sri Lanka cabinet takes decision on Visa Fees May 6, 2024
Very good. Is this done through the biometric photos? Hope the alien firm doing the VISA service (in the airport) get the details of all our criminals!!!