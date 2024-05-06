2023 Ordinary Level exam begins today in Sri Lanka
Posted by Editor on May 6, 2024 - 7:15 am
The 2023 Ordinary Level exam in Sri Lanka starts today (May 06) at 3,527 centers across the island.
There are 452,979 candidates expected to take the exam.
The Commissioner General of Examinations asks candidates to come early to their exam centers with their admission and valid ID cards.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Grama Niladhari officers report sick leave in trade union action May 6, 2024
- India-Sri Lanka ferry service to resume, strengthening bilateral connectivity and economic partnership May 6, 2024
- 2023 Ordinary Level exam begins today in Sri Lanka May 6, 2024
- Horana shooting suspect apprehended at BIA using facial recognition technology May 5, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Central Expressway section collapses May 5, 2024
Best of luck for all sons & daughters taking the examination!!!