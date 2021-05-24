Hotline introduced for inquiries on essential services

The Government today (24) introduced a new hotline 1965 for the public to inquire about essential services that are in operation during the travel restrictions currently in effect in the country.

It was established at the Prime Minister’s Office at Temple Trees under the purview of the Presidential Task Force headed by Basil Rajapaksa.

This toll-free 24-hour hotline will be in operation from May 24.

Following the extension of the travel restrictions, the public is encouraged to use such services to ease the difficulties faced by them.

(Source: Daily News)