Houthi missile hits U.S. cargo ship in Gulf of Aden

Posted by Editor on January 16, 2024 - 9:55 am

Houthi rebels targeted a cargo ship owned by the U.S. with a ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen, according to U.S. reports.

The ship, named Gibraltar Eagle, reported no injuries or significant damage, as confirmed by the United States military command for the Middle East (Centcom).

The vessel, flagged in the Marshall Islands, is continuing its journey in the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthi rebels, who receive backing from Iran, have been attacking ships since November, protesting against Israel’s conflict with Hamas.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, the shipping company, stated that the attacked bulk carrier was transporting steel products and suffered limited damage to a cargo hold.

The vessel is stable and is now heading out of the area.

Earlier, Centcom reported that another missile aimed at a U.S. destroyer in the Red Sea was intercepted and shot down by a U.S. fighter jet.

The Houthis have been targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea, claiming connections to Israel or Israeli-bound ports.

They argue that these attacks express support for the Palestinians and Hamas in Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign there.