Human Rights Commission sends Investigation team to Rambukkana

A four-member committee has been appointed by the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) to investigate yesterday’s (April 19) Rambukkana shooting, which left one person dead and dozens injured.

The Chairman at HRCSL, Retired Supreme Court Justice Rohini Marasinghe said she has called for a comprehensive investigative report from the committee promptly to determine who is responsible for issuing the orders to shoot and the circumstances under which the shooting with live bullets took place.

Meanwhile, the Human Right Commission will convene for a special meeting today to discuss the conduct of Police during the unrest.

The committee comprises Sulari Liyanagama, Menaka Herath, Lal Weerasinghe, and A.S. Nilantha, and they have left for Rambukkana for the inquiry.

Further, the HRCSL noted that based on the report of the findings, the commission will make the necessary recommendation.