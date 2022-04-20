Four more MPs including Pillayan sworn in as State Ministers

Four more MPs including Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan were sworn in as State Ministers yesterday (April 19) before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan has been appointed as the new State Minister for Rural Road Development, SLPP MP Sathasivam Viyalendiran has been appointed as the State Minister of Youth and Sports while ACMC’s Mohamed Muszhaaraff has been appointed State Minister of Textile Industries and Local Apparel Products Promotion.

Meanwhile, Suren Raghavan was sworn in as State Minister of Higher Education.

Suren Raghavan earlier was appointed as State Minister for Education Services and Reforms.

It was amended to the State Minister of Higher Education.

This brings the total number of new state ministers sworn in to twenty-seven (27).