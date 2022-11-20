Human trafficking to Oman: CID arrests local agent of main suspect

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested a 45-year old local agent (broker) of the main suspect involved in human trafficking to Dubai and Oman.

The CID had started the investigation based on a complaint against this suspect, received from a woman in the Hatton area.

The suspect, a resident of Awissawella was arrested in Colombo on Saturday (November 19) by the Human Trafficking, Smuggling and Maritime Crimes Investigation Division of the CID on charges of deceiving women and offering them jobs in the Middle East countries and sending women through employment agencies.

The main suspect of the human trafficking ring through which Sri Lankan women were illegally sent to Middle Eastern countries such as Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was arrested yesterday (November 19) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and remanded until November 24.