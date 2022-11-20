Sri Lanka to lift ban on Glyphosate after 07 years

The Sri Lankan Government has decided to lift the ban on import of herbicide Glyphosate after 07 years.

Accordingly, the gazette notification signed by Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera pertaining to the lifting of the ban has been sent to the Government Printer, says the Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Gunadasa Samarasinghe.

Since there was no alternative method for weed control in the agricultural sector, that situation also led to a decrease in harvests, Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture emphasised.