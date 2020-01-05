State Minister for Tea Industry Development Kanchana Wijesekera said that although the President and the government were on the right track, the Police and their investigations are on the wrong track.

“I do not agree with the Police actions,” State Minister Wijesekera tweeted.

“President and Govt on the right track but sadly the Police and Investigations are on the wrong track. There are multiple members with clear evidence of misusing public funds and corruption that the police and AGs Dep can go after. I do not agree with the Police actions!,” he tweeted.

President and Govt on the right track but sadly the Police and Investigations are on the wrong track. There are multiple members with clear evidence of misusing public funds and corruption that the police and AGs Dep can go after. I do not agree with the Police actions! — Kanchana Wijesekera (@kanchana_wij) January 4, 2020

(Source: Daily Mirror)