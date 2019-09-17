Minister Sajith Premadasa today said that if the public made a request that he is not suitable for politics and should retire he would not keep clinging to things like an octopus.

“If the public tell me to go home today. I will go home tomorrow. I will not cease to exist without politics. This is not something I cannot do without. But I must clearly say and believe that I am on top of the programme to do a dedicated, people friendly and progressive work for the people. The only thing I give priority is public opinion,” the Minister said speaking at a press conference at the official residence of Minister Mangala Samaraweera this morning.

(Source: Daily Mirror)