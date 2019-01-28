Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya says he will resign from his post, if the Provincial Council Election is not held before the 10th of November 2019.

He said, “as the Elections Commission we have not made a statement neither has any official of the Commission. We cannot do anything if a decision is reached to hold the Presidential Election earlier. But, if the Presidential Election does not take place between the 9th of November and the 9th of December, and if the Provincial Council Election is not held before the 10th of November, then I will resign as the Chairman of the Elections Commission as a mark of protest. Mahinda Deshapriya is also a citizen and he is also heartbroken by this election delay. If I resign then someone else will be employed that’s not something difficult.”