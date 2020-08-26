Minister of Energy, Udaya Gammanpila yesterday (25), reiterated his pledge that he will not be a part of the Government if Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen joins it.

He said this when questioned as to what his thoughts are on certain remarks made by Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MPs on getting some minority party Opposition members in Parliament to join the Government.

“On 7 May 2019, I gave a pledge to the Nation that I will not be a part of a Government or alliance that Bathiudeen is a part of or supports and my stance will apply to any Presidential candidate that Bathiudeen supports and is a part of. That pledge still stands and I vouch that I will never go back on that. In fact, National Freedom Front Leader and Minister Wimal Weerawansa and I put this pledge in writing,” he added.

Minister Gammanpila, addressing the Media at the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya Party office, also said that since introducing a new Constitution is a time-consuming process, certain clauses in the 19th Amendment will be scrapped immediately.

When pointed out that some experts and academics have expressed their disappointment on abolishing the 19th Amendment, he said as per the Constitution, supremacy lies with the people. “People have given their consent by exercising their franchise. We went before them seeking to abolish the 19th Amendment. Those who claimed to be experts or academics also went before the people. But people have given us a two-thirds majority power against those groups because they believe the 19th Amendment should be scrapped. However, we will do so by retaining good provisions, if there’s any, in the 19th Amendment,” he added.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Gagani Weerakoon)