IGP C.D. Wickramaratne appears before court

Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne has arrived at the Colombo High Court, to provide evidence related to the Easter Sunday Attacks case filed against former IGP Pujith Jayasundara.

On Friday, IGP Wickramaratne was summoned to provide evidence in relation to the case.

He was summoned to testify in the case filed against former IGP Pujith Jayasundara over his failure to take action to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

855 indictments each have been filed by the Attorney General against former IGP Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando over their failure to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

When the case was called before High Court Judges Namal Balalle, Adithya Patabendige and Mohamed Irshadeen on Friday, the Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris appearing on behalf of the plaintiff requested the court to summon the current IGP, who is named as a witness in the case, to give evidence.