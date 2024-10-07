IGP denies withdrawal of security detail for former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Posted by Editor on October 7, 2024 - 11:04 am

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya has denied rumors that former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s security detail has been withdrawn.

He clarified that 163 personnel are currently assigned to Wickremesinghe’s security, including 50 officers from the Special Task Force (STF), 6 VIP security officers, and additional reassigned officers.