Sanath Jayasuriya appointed head coach of Sri Lanka national Cricket team

Posted by Editor on October 7, 2024 - 11:55 am

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officially announced today (October 7) that former Sri Lanka cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed head coach of the Sri Lanka national team.

According to SLC, the appointment took effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain in place until March 31, 2026.

The decision was made by the Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee, based on the team’s performances in recent series against India, England, and New Zealand, where Jayasuriya served as interim head coach.