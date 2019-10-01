Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The arrest has been made over an incident of assaulting a lift operator at the Police Headquarters in 2017.

UPDATE: Inspector-General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, who was arrested earlier today (01), has been released on bail by the Fort Magistrate’s Court .

The IGP was granted bail under the bail condition of a surety bail of Rs 200,000.