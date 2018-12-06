President Maithreepala Sirisena says that if there are weaknesses in the 19th constitutional amendment process, he is prepared to make necessary amendments protecting the essence of democracy and what it entails in accordance with legislative processes.

In a statement, the PMD said President Maithripala Sirisena would make sure these changes would ensure that the 19th Amendment’s core and democratic values are preserved and it would be further strengthened.

“The 19th Amendment was passed as a result of the irresistible courage and the leadership of President Sirisena in order to resolve problematic areas in Sri Lanka’s democracy. The 19th Amendment paved the way for the establishment of independent commissions and to strengthen the structure of the democratic institutions. The amendment was a victory of the people who hail democracy and was also a requirement to take the country to a new era,” the statement said.