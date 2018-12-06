I’m ready to amend disputed clauses of 19A – President
President Maithreepala Sirisena says that if there are weaknesses in the 19th constitutional amendment process, he is prepared to make necessary amendments protecting the essence of democracy and what it entails in accordance with legislative processes.
In a statement, the PMD said President Maithripala Sirisena would make sure these changes would ensure that the 19th Amendment’s core and democratic values are preserved and it would be further strengthened.
“The 19th Amendment was passed as a result of the irresistible courage and the leadership of President Sirisena in order to resolve problematic areas in Sri Lanka’s democracy. The 19th Amendment paved the way for the establishment of independent commissions and to strengthen the structure of the democratic institutions. The amendment was a victory of the people who hail democracy and was also a requirement to take the country to a new era,” the statement said.
sirisena you maybe the president but do not have the authority to amend constitution.
Constitutional amendments can be brought about through a referendum and these should be brought through the constitutional council which is expected to analyse the whole and not by parts. Any existing contradictions should be presented to the house and resolved theough a vote with two thirds voting for any major changes should be through a referendum.
While the parliament and the judiciary debated on the constitutional crisis they never sought the opinion of the constitutional council that ranila has been talking about.
There is a clause or article that refers to the constitutional council the dynamics of how the council operates is no clearer to the public than parliamentarians