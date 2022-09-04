IMF chief pleased over Sri Lanka reaching staff-level pact for US$ 2.9 Billion

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva today said she is very pleased that IMF staff and Sri Lankan government officials have reached a staff-level agreement to support the country’s economic policies with a 48-month Extended Fund Facility of about US$ 2.9 billion.

“This is an important step forward for Sri Lanka,” she said in a twitter message on Sunday.

The IMF on Thursday announced that it has reached a staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka, in a first step before extending a $2.9 billion loan package that the Fund has made contingent on assurances from the island nation’s creditors.