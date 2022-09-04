IMF chief pleased over Sri Lanka reaching staff-level pact for US$ 2.9 Billion
Posted in Local News
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva today said she is very pleased that IMF staff and Sri Lankan government officials have reached a staff-level agreement to support the country’s economic policies with a 48-month Extended Fund Facility of about US$ 2.9 billion.
“This is an important step forward for Sri Lanka,” she said in a twitter message on Sunday.
The IMF on Thursday announced that it has reached a staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka, in a first step before extending a $2.9 billion loan package that the Fund has made contingent on assurances from the island nation’s creditors.
