Man shot dead in Pitigala

A 31-year-old man died when he was shot in Thalgaswala, Pitigala last night (September 03), police said.

The victim was returning home from the town in a motorcycle when he was shot by a person hiding in a deserted area near the house.

The injured man was rushed to the Elpitiya Hospital and died after being admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital for further treatment.

The police suspect that the victim was engaged in lending money on interest and the shooting might have been due to a dispute related to that.

The Pitigala police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspect.