IMF: Sri Lanka can discuss proposals from private creditors including GDP-linked bonds
Posted by Editor on October 14, 2023 - 8:44 am
Sri Lanka’s authorities can negotiate any proposals private creditors make, such as issuing GDP-linked bonds, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Friday.
Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, made the comment at a news conference, when asked by a reporter whether issuing GDP-linked bonds was an idea the IMF would allow.
“We don’t get involved in debt restructuring efforts between creditors and debtors,” he said.
(Reuters)
