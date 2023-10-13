C.D. Wickramaratne granted another service extension as Inspector General of Police

C.D. Wickramaratne has been granted yet another service extension of three weeks as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The current police chief of Sri Lanka was initially supposed to retire from the police service on March 26, 2023.

However, President Ranil Wickremesinghe had extended his tenure by three months until June 26 by way of a special gazette notification dated April 06.

Later, on July 09, he was granted a second service extension which came to an end October 09, 2023.