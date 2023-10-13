GMOA Presents Proposal to President addressing Healthcare Challenges and Brain Drain

Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat today (October 13) and handed over an eight-step proposal on brain drain, health crisis and matters affecting the Doctors of this country.

President Wickremesinghe accepted the proposal and assured due consideration and promised to meet the GMOA again upon returning from his official trip to China.

(President’s Media)