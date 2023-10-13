Sri Lanka Government launched special program to assist Sri Lankans living in Israel

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has directed government officials to prioritise the immediate requirements of Sri Lankan citizens residing in Israel, especially their safety, in light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Consequently, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel and relevant government departments have collaboratively initiated a special program aimed at offering the utmost possible assistance to the Sri Lankan community living in Israel.

Sri Lankans working or residing in Israel for various purposes now have access to channels for directly informing Sri Lankan authorities in case of life-threatening situations or related difficulties.

They could convey their needs or obtain essential information by reaching out through the following contact options:

Phone: (+94) 117966396

WhatsApp: (+94) 767463391

Email: opscenga@gmail.com

The government emphasises that all Sri Lankans in Israel can avail of these services through established immigration procedures or any other appropriate method.

(President’s Media)