Sri Lanka’s Environment Ministry placed under the purview of the President
Posted by Editor on October 13, 2023 - 9:03 am
The Ministry of Environment of Sri Lanka has been taken under the purview of Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
This was announced through a Gazette Extraordinary dated October 12, 2023 which was issued by Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake.
The Head of State has arrived at this decision after having consulted Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, pursuant to Article 44(3) of the Constitution, the communique read.
