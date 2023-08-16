IMF staff to visit Sri Lanka in September for first programme review
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team will visit Colombo in a month’s time for the first review on Sri Lanka’s loan programme, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The Washington-based lender approved a nearly $3 billion bailout for crisis-hit Sri Lanka in March. The Asian island is struggling with its worst financial crisis in over seven decades, triggered by a severe shortage of foreign exchange.
The first review will take place from September 14 through the 27 and considers the programme’s performance until end-June, and if approved by both the staff and the executive board, would allow a disbursement of around $338 million.
The previous IMF’s staff mission to the country was in May, when the Fund’s authorities said that “the overall macroeconomic and policy environment remains challenging.”
(Reuters)
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Fire reported at Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Finance August 16, 2023
- Two men gunned down within hours in South Sri Lanka August 16, 2023
- Falling tree kills Chief Security Officer of Dehiwala Zoo August 16, 2023
- Sri Lanka says China’s Sinopec to start operations September 20 August 16, 2023
- IMF staff to visit Sri Lanka in September for first programme review August 16, 2023