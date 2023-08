Sri Lanka Government issued a Gazette relaxing import restrictions on selected vehicles

Sri Lanka Government has relaxed import restrictions on selected vehicles used for public and cargo transport services.

The extraordinary gazette in this regard under number 2345/03 was issued yesterday (August 14) by Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

Read the Extraordinary gazette (2345/03)