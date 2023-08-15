Express train service between Colombo and Talaimannar to begin from September 15 – President

Posted by Editor on August 15, 2023 - 1:21 pm

An express train service between Talaimannar and Colombo will begin from September 15, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe revealed about this new railway route while addressing the Madhu Church feast in Mannar today (August 15).

The Holy Mass of the Annual Feast of the Shrine of Our Lady of Madhu was held this morning, presided over by Rev. Dr. Brian Udaigwe, the Apostolic Nuncio of Sri Lanka.

Speaking to the devotees at Madhu Church in Mannar, the President said a TNA MP played a significant role in resuming the express train service.

“I would like to thank TNA MP Charles Nirmalanathan for the role he played in getting the express train service started. I would also like to thank others who worked on the project,” he said.