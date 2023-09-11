IMF team in Colombo this week for first review of Extended Fund Facility
Sri Lankan officials will engage in talks with a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from September 14th on the first review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement for Sri Lanka.
This was confirmed by State Finance Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya today (September 11).
The team from the IMF is scheduled to visit Colombo between September 14 and 27, 2023, said an IMF spokesperson earlier.
In March 2023, the IMF Board approved a 48-month extended arrangement under the EFF of SDR 2.286 billion (about US$ 3 billion) to support Sri Lanka’s economic policies and reforms.
The EFF-supported program aims to restore Sri Lanka’s macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, mitigate the economic impact on the poor and vulnerable, safeguard financial sector stability, and strengthen governance and growth potential.
The Executive Board’s decision enabled an immediate disbursement equivalent to SDR 254 million (about US$ 333 million) and catalysed financial support from other development partners.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Muttiah Muralitharan criticizes Pakistan Cricket Board’s costly tickets for Asia Cup 2023 September 11, 2023
- IMF team in Colombo this week for first review of Extended Fund Facility September 11, 2023
- Sri Lankan charged with murdering his wife in Singapore September 11, 2023
- Hotline number to lodge complaints pertaining officials of District & Divisional Secretariats September 11, 2023
- Why the umpires were right to give ‘six’ despite fielder never touching ball and ground simultaneously September 10, 2023