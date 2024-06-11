IMF third tranche negotiations for Sri Lanka begin tomorrow
Posted by Editor on June 11, 2024 - 10:00 am
Negotiations for the third tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan to Sri Lanka are scheduled to commence tomorrow (June 12).
During this session, the IMF’s Executive Board will review and potentially approve the disbursement of the third loan tranche to Sri Lanka.
State Minister of Finance, Shehan Semasinghe, shared a message with X indicating that this session will primarily address the economic policies and reforms implemented within Sri Lanka’s economy.
Furthermore, State Minister Semasinghe expressed his anticipation for the support of all countries to ensure a successful review and subsequent disbursement of the third installment.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- IMF third tranche negotiations for Sri Lanka begin tomorrow June 11, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister unveils plan to recover Rs. 1,000 Billion in Unpaid Taxes June 11, 2024
- KDU ensures transparency in admission of civilian students to MBBS programme June 10, 2024
- Sri Lanka Railway Engineers call off strike June 10, 2024
- Sri Lankan President attends Narendra Modi’s third-term swearing-in June 10, 2024