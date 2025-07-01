Immigration Chief admits to contempt of court over E-Visa issue
Posted by Editor on July 1, 2025 - 12:55 pm
Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, Harsha Ilukpitiya, has unconditionally admitted guilt before the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka over a charge of contempt of court.
The charge stems from his failure to comply with an interim injunction issued by the Supreme Court on August 2, 2024. The order suspended the government’s decision to issue visas under the electronic visa system, but Ilukpitiya allegedly failed to implement the directive.
Following his admission, the Supreme Court announced that sentencing will be delivered on July 24, 2025.
