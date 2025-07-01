Ex-Motor Traffic Chief Nishantha Weerasinghe arrested by CIABOC

Posted by Editor on July 1, 2025 - 3:02 pm

Three individuals, including former Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Nishantha Anuruddha Weerasinghe, have been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrests were made as part of an investigation into the illegal registration of vehicles at the Department of Motor Traffic, bypassing clearance from Sri Lanka Customs.

According to CIABOC, the arrests are related to the unauthorized approval granted for issuing a number plate for a Toyota jeep.

The suspects include Nishantha Anuruddha Weerasinghe, accused of granting the approval; former Assistant Director of Information Technology Priyantha Bandara Eriyagama, who allegedly facilitated and entered the unauthorized data; and a clerk named Dhammika Niroshan.

The arrests were made today (July 1) by CIABOC officers, and the suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.