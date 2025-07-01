Japan grants USD 2.5 Million to help Sri Lanka fight corruption

Japan has provided a grant of USD 2.5 million to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to strengthen its fight against corruption.

The funding will support a three-year project aimed at improving transparency and accountability in public administration. The project will be carried out with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The agreement for the project was signed today at the Embassy of Japan in Colombo.

Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara was present at the event.

The agreement was signed by Japan’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Akio Isomata, and the UNDP Resident Representative, Azusa Kubota.

The initiative will focus on building stronger systems to prevent and address corruption, especially in the public and investment sectors.

It aims to boost the capacity of institutions involved in anti-corruption investigations, improve the quality of legal prosecutions, and encourage public participation in holding officials accountable.

The project also plans to involve youth, media professionals, and even children, in an effort to build long-term awareness and action against corruption across society.

Several key officials attended the signing ceremony, including Attorney General Parinda Ranasinghe, Secretary to the President Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Justice Ministry Secretary Ayesha Jinasena, and Commissioners of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), along with representatives from the Japanese Embassy and UNDP.