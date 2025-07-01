Sri Lanka cuts bus fares by 0.55%
Posted by Editor on July 1, 2025 - 5:29 pm
The National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced a 0.55 percent reduction in bus fares in Sri Lanka, effective from July 4, 2025.
In a statement, the Commission explained that although the annual bus fare revision for 2025 indicated a 2.5 percent decrease, monthly fuel price adjustments based on the fuel price formula led to a final decision to reduce fares by only 0.55 percent.
However, the Commission emphasized that the minimum fare will remain unchanged.
The revised bus fares will take effect from midnight on July 4, 2025.
The new bus fares are as follows:
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka approves nationwide online traffic fine payment system July 1, 2025
- Sri Lanka cuts bus fares by 0.55% July 1, 2025
- Japan grants USD 2.5 Million to help Sri Lanka fight corruption July 1, 2025
- Ex-Motor Traffic Chief Nishantha Weerasinghe arrested by CIABOC July 1, 2025
- Immigration Chief admits to contempt of court over E-Visa issue July 1, 2025