Sri Lanka cuts bus fares by 0.55%

Posted by Editor on July 1, 2025 - 5:29 pm

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced a 0.55 percent reduction in bus fares in Sri Lanka, effective from July 4, 2025.

In a statement, the Commission explained that although the annual bus fare revision for 2025 indicated a 2.5 percent decrease, monthly fuel price adjustments based on the fuel price formula led to a final decision to reduce fares by only 0.55 percent.

However, the Commission emphasized that the minimum fare will remain unchanged.

The revised bus fares will take effect from midnight on July 4, 2025.

The new bus fares are as follows:



