Sri Lanka approves nationwide online traffic fine payment system

Posted by Editor on July 1, 2025 - 5:51 pm

The Government of Sri Lanka has granted Cabinet approval to implement a nationwide online traffic fine payment system, expanding on the current pilot project.

This move aims to simplify and modernize traffic fine collection while strengthening road safety enforcement.

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake, announced the decision during a media briefing held at an awareness programme near the Kottawa Expressway entrance.

The event focused on promoting the importance of wearing seat belts for vehicles using the expressway.

“Today, Cabinet approval was granted for traffic fines to be paid online,” the Minister stated. “Currently, this facility is only available via mobile phones in areas from Kurunegala to Anuradhapura. But we are now equipping all police stations across the island with mobile phones to enable islandwide access.”

He further emphasized that starting this year, motorists will be able to pay their fines from anywhere in the country using the online system, making the process more accessible and efficient.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to modernize traffic management and leverage digital services to improve public convenience and safety.

“What we’re saying is: instead of getting fined, wear your seat belt and drive carefully. Our theme is simply to travel safely,” Minister Rathnayake added.