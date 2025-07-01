Nishantha Wickramasinghe further remanded until July 15, 2025

Former SriLankan Airlines Chairman Nishantha Wickramasinghe, who is currently in remand custody, has been ordered to remain in custody until July 15, 2025, by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga after Wickramasinghe was produced before the court today (July 1) by prison officials.

The decision followed submissions made by officials from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and defence counsel.

The Magistrate also instructed CIABOC to complete its investigations and submit a report to the court before that date.

Wickramasinghe was arrested on June 27, 2025, in the Nawala area by CIABOC, in connection with an ongoing investigation into three separate allegations of corruption related to decisions made during his tenure at the national carrier.

He has remained in remand custody since his arrest.

