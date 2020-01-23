Action would be taken to look into the possibility of curtailing the importation of milk powder into the country, Health and Indigenous Medicine, Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said.

She said this while responding to a query raised by Matara District Parliamentarian Buddhika Pathirana yesterday in Parliament.

The Minister said that a program should be implemented to increase the consumption of fresh milk among the people and discussions are being held with the stakeholders in this regard.

She said that the Ministry would encourage the consumption of fresh milk among the people to ensure a healthier life.

