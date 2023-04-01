Imported milk powder prices to reduce from today (April 01)

The prices of imported milk powder will be reduced with effect from today (April 01), the Milk Powder Importers’ Association said.

The price of a 1kg packet of imported milk powder will reduce by Rs. 200.

The price of a 400g packet of imported milk powder will reduce by Rs. 80.

“However, the milk powder packets with new prices will be released to the market on Monday, following the weekend holiday,” the Milk Powder Importers’ Association pointed out.