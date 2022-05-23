Importing essential food items is the priority

Minister Manusha Nanayakkara says the most essential food items can be imported in the event foreign remittances amounting to USD 500 million is generated monthly.

During a discussion with the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka yesterday (May 23), Minister Nanayakkara requested the national banking system to be utilised when directing money to Sri Lanka from overseas, and assured remittances will be used for the importation of essential food items.

The Minister said they held talks with the Governor to identify the sum of funds that will be required in order to facilitate essential food items including milk powder, gas, and medicine.

He said the Governor stated that USD 500 million through foreign remittances will suffice in bringing an end to the medicine shortage, and bringing an end to power cuts.

However, the Minister questioned if Lankan expatriates are willing to take on this responsibility.

Minister Nanayakkara added such individuals will be granted benefits such as consent to import a vehicle, loan concessions and other benefits.

(Source: News Radio)