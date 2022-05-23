Sri Lanka increases fuel prices after Cabinet approves pricing formula

Sri Lanka has decided to revise fuel Prices with effect from Tuesday (May 24) 3:00 AM.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said the fuel pricing formula, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, was applied to revise the fuel prices.

In a message on Twitter, Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said government-set transport and other service charges will also increase correspondingly. “Work from home will be encouraged to minimize the use of fuel and to manage the energy crisis,” he added.

The revised prices are as follows:

Octane 92 Petrol – Rs. 420

Octane 95 Petrol – Rs. 450

Auto Diesel – Rs. 400

Super Diesel – Rs. 445

Price revision includes all taxes and costs incurred in importing, unloading, and distributing fuel to filling stations. However, profits are not calculated and included, the minister added.