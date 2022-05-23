Proposals for 21st Amendment presented to Cabinet

Proposals for the 21st Amendment to the Constitution have been presented to the Cabinet of Ministers today (May 23).

Accordingly, the Cabinet has decided to forward the draft proposals to the party leaders for their comments by Friday, after that the amendment will be sent back to Cabinet for final approval, said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The first meeting of the new Cabinet is being held today under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.